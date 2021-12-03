Watch
Holiday Health and Wellness Tips

from The Bountiful Company
Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:31:40-05

With the holiday season in full effect, it’s a great time to take account of your health and wellness routine and set yourself up for success. While finding the time to focus on your health during the busy holiday months can be difficult, The Bountiful Company has some easy tips to help you navigate the season. From eating healthy and getting more exercise to filling nutritional gaps with the right supplements, there is plenty we can do make sure health and wellness stays top of mind during the holidays and beyond. Health and Wellness Expert for The Bountiful Company, Meghan Sowa shares additions to your daily routine that can help health and wellness during the holidays

