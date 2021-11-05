Holiday Giving For Older Adults

Everyone deserves to enjoy themselves this holiday! Some might need a little extra help. Eras Senior Network is a nonprofit organization that helps seniors in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County to live independently. Volunteers provide transportation to healthcare appointments, deliver food, rake leaves, and assist with our annual holiday giving project. Becca Snow and Vanessa Harris join us to talk about other holiday giving programs and an event Eras is hosting in December. The event is Santa 5k Run/Walk which takes place Sunday morning, December 5 in downtown Waukesha. For more information, call 262-549-3348.

To register for Santa Run click here.

You can also learn how to donate at eras.org/donate/