Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us to share holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Gift the magic of Maidenform this holiday season, and amp up your intimates with Everyday Shapewear by Maidenform - the ultimate in comfort and smoothing control.

izzo is a revolutionary 4-in-1 oral care system with advanced technology for at-home care that is the first to include a power handle, toothbrush head, polishing head and polish paste, flexible scaler and UVC sanitizing case, delivering a coveted white smile in a simple, safe and effective way.