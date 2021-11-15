Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday Gifts Don't Have To Break The Bank!

beauty & lifestyle expert Allie Fister
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:25:09-05

As wonderful as the holiday season may be, there's no denying that it's expensive — especially if you have an extensive shopping list of friends, family and coworkers. Gifts don’t have to be expensive to be meaningful or bring joy to your friends and family. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Alle Fister has a few low cost gifts to consider for friends and family this year. Now is the time to plan and to find the best gift options for the upcoming holiday season!

For more information visit bollarehub.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019