Holiday Gifting Made Easy with Handcrafted Wisconsin Made Gift Boxes

Finding the perfect holiday gift doesn't have to be stressful. Kelly Brown, owner of Locally Inspired, shares how her Port Washington shop helps shoppers and businesses create meaningful gifts featuring products from more than 130 Wisconsin makers, including over 60 women-owned brands. Each gift box is thoughtfully assembled by hand and customized based on the recipient's interests and budget, making holiday gifting simple and personal.

Businesses can also take advantage of customized corporate gifting options for clients, employees, and teams. Plus, holiday shoppers are invited to attend the Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 302 N. Franklin Street in downtown Port Washington. Guests can enjoy warm drinks and treats, enter to win a basket filled with Wisconsin-made goods, and participate in family-friendly activities. To learn more about personalized gift boxes and corporate gifting, visit Shop Wisconsin-Made Gifts – Locally Inspired WI or email info@locallyinspiredwi.com