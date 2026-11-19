Looking for a family getaway this holiday season? Volo Museum is introducing new exhibits, seasonal attractions and limited-time savings across its 75-acre destination.

Museum Director Jim Wojdyla shares what’s new, including an expanded military museum experience, snow vehicles, additions to the Titanic exhibit and live reptiles inside Jurassic Gardens. Guests can also enjoy dining options, mini golf and other family-friendly attractions.

Black Friday pricing runs throughout November and December, with admission at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids. During Thanksgiving week, children 12 and under receive free admission to Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens.

December also brings the new SANTAsic Adventure, featuring an interactive trolley ride, animatronic reindeer, crafts and a Santa photo opportunity.

Plan your visit at Volo Museum.