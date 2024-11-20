A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Art,” will allow fairgoers to explore how traditional art represents one’s cultural heritage, as it conveys traditions, values, and beliefs. The featured food at the 2024 event will be traditional desserts, which have a historical significance to many cultural groups.

Special attractions in 2024 include invited international performers and artisans, featuring Folk Ensemble Lindyo from Croatia and Rocky Mountain Express from Utah, photographic exhibits, cultural murals produced by Milwaukee Public Schools students, the Artisan Corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, a Children’s Area presented by Leafguard, a bonsai exhibit, a Naturalization Ceremony on Nov. 22, a Youth Chess Tournament on Nov. 23, and an Interdenominational Religious Service on Nov. 24.

Through Thursday, November 21, advance tickets for adults are available for $13.

All military personnel with a military ID card and children seven and under are admitted free.

At the gate, those 62 and over are admitted for $14.

For more information, visit Travel Around the World at Holiday Folk Fair International