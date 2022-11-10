Holiday Events at Saint Kate

David Caruso joins Renee Bebeau at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel to show us what makes it the place to celebrate the holidays. There's so much to do from art exhibitions, art events, located in the heart of downtown. They have so many fun holiday events going on.

List of Upcoming Events:

Holiday Marketplace - Sat/Sun Dec. 10-11

Experience and enjoy the holiday ambiance of Saint Kate's ARC Theatre and lobby while interacting and connecting with over 100 local artists and vendors. Holiday Marketplace is the ideal place to find perfect gifts for friends and family, all while taking in the sights and sounds of local music and art!

· Be sure to mention all the unique and creative finds also available at Kate’s Curiosities

Brunch with Santa – Sat/Sun Dec. 17-18 Start a new holiday tradition at Saint Kate's "Brunch with Santa" and create lifelong memories! Guests will have the opportunity to experience a plentiful brunch in Saint Kate's festive ballroom and visit with the jolly man himself. We will have chefs in the room griddling up waffles with all the trimmings, along with traditional buffet favorites. Desserts will be specially provided by Confectionately Yours. In addition to photos with Santa, which are highly encouraged, every child will

receive a special gift and will be able to make crafts while composing a handwritten letter to Santa.

ARIA Christmas Dinner – Dec. 24-25

Experience delicious holiday specialties steeped in the culinary tradition of the Midwest. Enjoy festive offerings inspired by all the comforts of a home-cooked feast in addition to our regular menu.

ARIA NYE Dinner – Dec. 31

Ring in 2022 with an enhanced New Year's Eve menu at ARIA

NYE at Giggly Ring in the New Year at Milwaukee’s only Champagne Bar, Giggly at Saint Kate! Enjoy special packages including reserved tables, premium champagne, party favors, and either charcuterie or dessert.

NYE at the Bar

Join us for live musical entertainment, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Day Bubbles & Brunch

Start 2023 right at Giggly, Milwaukee’s only Champagne Bar, with a New Year’s Day celebration featuring specially crafted brunch libations including endless Mimosas and Bloody Marys with an assortment of brunch favorites included in the buffet or select from one of our curated entrees.

Learn more at www.saintkatearts.com