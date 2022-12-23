Holiday Cocktails

The Getaway's featured cocktail is a Cranberry Spritzers and the other one is Blackberry Cooler. They use Leap Vodka—The Wisconsin Vodka of the year in 2021— and named after Leroy Butler's iconic end zone celebration.
Leap Vodka has a great flavor thanks to the coconut carbon filtering after distilling.
Cranberry Spritzer:
Glass: White Wine
Fill w/ ice
1.5 oz LEAP
1.5 oz Prosecco
Fill w/ cranberry juice
Garnish: 2 cranberries, 1 mint leaf
Blackberry Cooler:
Muddled blackberries
Lemon Juice
LEAP
creme de mure
topped with sierra mist/sprite
The Getaway is located at a Historical landmark which is called, The French Country Inn, originally known as the The Lake Como Hotel. We are nestled in the west end of Lake Como, in Lake Geneva WI.
For more information about Leap Spirits visit Leap Spirits – Leap Spirits