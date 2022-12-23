Holiday Cocktails

The Getaway's featured cocktail is a Cranberry Spritzers and the other one is Blackberry Cooler. They use Leap Vodka—The Wisconsin Vodka of the year in 2021— and named after Leroy Butler's iconic end zone celebration.

Leap Vodka has a great flavor thanks to the coconut carbon filtering after distilling.

Cranberry Spritzer:

Glass: White Wine

Fill w/ ice

1.5 oz LEAP

1.5 oz Prosecco

Fill w/ cranberry juice

Garnish: 2 cranberries, 1 mint leaf

Blackberry Cooler:

Muddled blackberries

Lemon Juice

LEAP

creme de mure

topped with sierra mist/sprite

The Getaway is located at a Historical landmark which is called, The French Country Inn, originally known as the The Lake Como Hotel. We are nestled in the west end of Lake Como, in Lake Geneva WI.

