History of a Foundation and Upcoming Events

The foundation was created in honor of Payton, who bravely battled Ewing’s Sarcoma with strength, grace, and compassion. Despite her own struggle, Payton was dedicated to helping others, especially children and young adults facing cancer. Her legacy lives on through community support, advocacy, and volunteer efforts. The foundation also focuses on funding critical, underfunded research for Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Upcoming events:

Perspective Brewing: May 24th 3:00pm -9:00pm

4th Annual Payton AlexanderMemorial Golf Outing:

Saturday, June 14, 2025 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

