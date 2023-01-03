Katie Crowle and Jo Young joins us from St. James 1868 to share it's historic wedding venue re-envisioned with modern glamour. They have weekend wedding dates available for 2023 and 2024. They have the Abbey which is a larger venue and the Hyde that is a smaller venue. Couples also have the option to rent the entire property. European vs. the city! You are invited to stop by and tour the entire property, enjoy cocktails, meet their amazing team, and chat with local wedding vendors.

Follow them on Instagram @stjames1868. They have an open house on Sunday, January 15 from 1-4pm or schedule a private tour by emailing events@stjames1868.com/inquire

They are located at 833 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233