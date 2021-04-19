Hilarious and Lighthearted Comedy is Back

Tanisha Long and Felischa Marye join us to talk about Season 2 of Bigger.

BET+ announced the season two premiere of the hilarious and provocative fan-favorite, original comedy “Bigger,” executive produced by Will Packer and Will Packer Media, is set to return Thursday, April 22, 2021. The 30-minute, ten-episode series will be available exclusively on BET+, with all episodes available to stream at launch.

Season two brings even more storytelling with this hilarious and lighthearted comedy.

It is also edgier, smarter, and funnier according to Packer.

Created by Felischa Marye, the story continues about the close-knit group of 30-somethings navigating love, friendships and career ambitions. This season will also feature some great guest stars!

