Whitefish Bay High School Mock Trial Team has made it to the National Championship in Phoenix, AZ, and they need your support! After an incredible win at the State Championship, these dedicated students are preparing to compete at the national level. Your donation will help cover travel expenses, accommodations, and more. Join them in sending these talented young people to Phoenix by contributing to their GoFundMe today!

Mock Trial High School Nationalswill be from May 7-11, 2025

To view one of The White Whitefish Bay High School

mock trial view it: Here