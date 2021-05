When you’re drinking your morning coffee or mowing the lawn, do you think twice about where your waste is going? There are several “hidden” compostable items around the house, but many people don't know what to add to their compost bins. Joining us to clear up the confusion is Analiese Smith, Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor at Waukesha County Parks and Land Use.

For more information, visit WaukeshaCounty.gov/recycling.