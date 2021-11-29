Hi-Tech Holiday Gifts

The holidays are here and it’s the perfect time to gift the tech lover in your life an upgrade. From smart houses, to gaming systems, to connected security systems, tech is once again a big hit this holiday season, with consumers expected to spend nearly $135 BILLION on gadgets and tech. Sifting through different products can be a hassle, but luckily, we have your back. Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey shares her top tech gift ideas for this holiday season!