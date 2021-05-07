Watch
Hey World! Double nominated 2021 ACM Awards artist joins us on The Morning Blend!

Enter to win a hometown concert with country music artist Lee Brice!
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:26:08-04

Many people have been cooped up at home for a long time and away from live music. This summer they are craving good food, good company, and good music – and Lee Brice is here to provide that.

The country music artist has teamed up with Casey’s to bring you the Summer of Freedom sweepstakes where the grand prize winner will earn themselves and their hometown a free Lee Brice concert. Every qualifying purchase you make with Casey’s Rewards is a chance to bring country music star Lee Brice to your town! Listen to Lee's new album "Hey World" on your favorite streaming service, and don't forget to place your order online at caseys.com/summer for your chance to win!

