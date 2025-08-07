Helping Your Child Thrive While Studying Abroad

Study abroad is an opportunity for your child to learn more about themselves and the world, beyond the traditional classroom setting. It is a decision that will impact the rest of their lives. It goes well beyond academics, as it opens their minds to understanding new cultures and experiences, and creates global friendships. Amy Schmidt joins us to talk about how to support your child or a student you know who is studying abroad! Tune in to find out more.

