Helping Your Child Find Balance with Empowerment Parenting

Parenting is tricky, and it doesn't get easier. As your child gets older, they may develop some behavior issues that you won't know how to navigate. It is always nice to have someone to turn to for advice. The Foster Lane is hosting a workshop, "Navigating the Waves of Regulation." Parents can try a lot of different strategies to get their child to come down from emotions, but it may seem like nothing works. This workshop is catered towards those who need a little extra advice.

The workshop will go over multiple ways to help your child instead of making them feel worse. Gaining control over emotions is an important skill to develop, and Sarah Salisott, the founder The Foster Lane, would love to help you get there.

Use coupon code TMJ425 for $25 off ANY workshop with Empowering Parenting. To sign up for this workshop, on February 10th at 9am, or to get information on upcoming workshops, visit their website.