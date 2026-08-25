Helping You Tackle Back-to-School and Fall Projects

As summer winds down and families settle back into school-year routines, household to-do lists can pile up quickly. That's where Couple More Guys® comes in. Based in Lake Country, the insured labor-for-hire company specializes in helping homeowners, families, seniors, college students, and businesses with jobs that are too heavy, awkward, time-consuming, or inconvenient to tackle alone.

Founder and owner Matt Gerber says this time of year is especially busy with college moves, dorm and apartment setup, furniture assembly, household organization projects, furniture rearranging, and hauling assistance. Whether families need help moving a student into a dorm, assembling a bed frame and desk, or completing a long-overdue home project, Couple More Guys® provides a dependable two-person crew to get the job done.

The company also encourages homeowners to start planning ahead for fall cleanup projects, as seasonal schedules can fill up quickly. Unlike traditional moving companies, contractors, or landscaping services, Couple More Guys® focuses on the "in-between" jobs that often leave people wondering who to call.

For more information or to schedule a crew, visit CoupleMoreGuys.com