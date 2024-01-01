Helping you find the One!

Christina Alexander Wegner from White Dress Bridal Boutique joins us today with an inside look at the trending bridal attire for this wedding season! Since opening in 2015, White Dress has helped so many brides feel extra special on their big day with the help of in house experienced designers and stylists. Their number one goal is to help you find your dream wedding dress, while providing each and every bride with a fun, intimate and luxury experience that is unparalleled and unforgettable.

For more information visit whitedressbridalboutique.com or visit the store in person!

237 E Pittsburg Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204