Helping You Enjoy All of Life’s Precious Moments

Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin is an eye care center located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. It was established in 2019, led by board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally-renowned cataract and refractive surgeon Dr. John Vukich. At Summit Eye Care, their commitment to integrating advanced technology with compassionate care sets them apart as the premiere choice for cataract surgery in the SE Wisconsin area. One option for customized cataract surgery is FLACS, Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery. This state-of-the-art laser technology is specifically engineered to deliver enhanced precision, optimal efficiency and superior accuracy, all of which results in quicker postoperative recovery time and significantly improved vision quality for their patients.

At Summit Eye, their experienced eye doctors provide high-quality eye care and offer the fullest range of vision correction options in Wisconsin, including cataract treatment, lens replacement, LASIK, PRK, and ICL surgery. By providing cataract surgery, Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin helps clients enjoy all life’s precious moments with clarity. Joining us today to talk more about how Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin is revolutionizing refractive cataract surgery with Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) is John Vukich, Founding Doctor of Summit Eye Care of WI, and Nicholas Bruns, Lead Optometrist and Director of Marketing and Operations.

For more information on the Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin and Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS), please visit their website at www.summiteyewi.com or give them a call directly at 414-877-6414.