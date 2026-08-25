Helping Wisconsin Families Navigate Senior Living Options

As Wisconsin's population ages, more families are facing the challenge of finding the right senior living option for a loved one. The Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) is helping make that process easier by raising awareness of WhereYouLiveMatters.org, a free, unbiased online resource designed to help seniors and their families explore care options with confidence.

Unlike paid referral agencies, senior living communities do not pay to be featured on the site, and families do not pay to use it. The platform offers information on independent living, assisted living, memory care, and other senior housing options across Wisconsin, along with educational resources about costs, insurance, and caregiving.

WALA President and CEO Mike Pochowski says the goal is to empower families with accurate information so they can make informed decisions that best fit their loved one's needs. The website also includes a "Find a Community" tool, allowing users to research providers in their preferred area and compare services and care options.

Families beginning their search for senior living solutions can visit WhereYouLiveMatters.org for free resources and guidance.

