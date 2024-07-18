Helping Visitors Explore a Wisconsin Harbor Town

Visit Kenosha is a tourist information center located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They help visitors discover all the great attractions, hotels, dining & more that are waiting for them in Kenosha. Nearly 90 percent of Kenosha County’s Lake Michigan shore is publicly accessible with beaches, parks, bike paths, marinas, lighthouses, and festival spaces. There are numerous on-the-water and on-the-land activities to enjoy at the lake, as well as attractions and nature areas to enjoy throughout the Kenosha Area.

In producing their Fun 101 for Kenosha, Wisconsin, Visit Kenosha makes sure to organize a long list of affordable adventures that await all visitors for $10 or less. With museum exhibits, art shows, comedy and live music performances, outdoor concerts, festivals, car shows, and more, there is something happening every day of the week in the Kenosha area. Joining us today to talk more about Visit Kenosha and the long list of excellent attractions this area has to offer is Meredith Jumisko, Public Relations Director at Visit Kenosha.

For more information on Visit Kenosha and how to book your next getaway to this Wisconsin Harbor Town, please visit their website at www.visitkenosha.com or give them a call at 262-654-7307.