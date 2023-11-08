Helping Veterans, One Dog at a Time - The Pet Project

Dogs2DogTags saves at-risk, rescued and donated dogs, trains them, and places them with veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety. Torre Willadsen, President and founder joins us to tell us all about how this organization is helping veterans find lifelong furry friends that will be sure to add joy to anyone's life. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the veteran to receive a trained dog, and they gain a constant companion to help them cope with the unique challenges of their everyday life. We are saving our Vets one dog at a time.

Visit dogs2dogtags.com to learn more and donate!

