Helping to Make Insulin Therapy More Affordable

November was National Diabetes Month. While we are no longer in November, it is still important to bring awareness to a disease that affects over 37 million Americans, both youth and adults. Diabetes occurs when your blood sugar is too high, and it can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart. The disease is often managed with insulin, yet the cost of insulin continues to increase, and research shows that some Americans ration insulin because of the high cost. Dr. Nicole Brady of UnitedHealthcare joins us to explain.

For more information about saving money on insulin and managing diabetes, people can go to uhc.com.

