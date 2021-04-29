Watch
Helping The Recovery of The Restaurant Industry

Cinco de Mayo and Corona Beer
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 11:34:42-04

This year, Corona beer - a brand that's synonymous with Cinco de Mayo - will invite consumers to celebrate by ordering food from their favorite local restaurants and enjoying a Corona during a live-stream event on May 5.

This week, Corona is launching #CincoForGood – an initiative aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of the restaurant industry in partnership with renowned chefs Rick Martinez and Sohla El-Waylly. As part of this effort, the brand is donating an additional $1 million this year to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF – the non-profit arm of the National Restaurant Association), which is helping to rebuild the restaurant industry and create opportunities for restaurant workers from all backgrounds.

