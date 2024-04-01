Helping Teens Go to Prom!

Did you know that many teens are missing out on an important self-esteem boosting event- their high school prom! One of the big reasons is because prom has become cost-prohibitive and most teens simply can't afford it. Heather Perkins and Corey Thomas join the show today in their prom attire to discuss how the FashUp teen fashion show has helped send over 300 teens to prom since 2019.

Last year, FashUp served five schools. This year, they had to shut down applications because 20 schools applied! For information about how you can help teens go to prom, visit MakePromPossible.org. There, you can find more information about how you can sponsor a teen or attend the FashUp teen fashion show.