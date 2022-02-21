While the addiction crisis continues to grow, there is something that can be done about it. 1Life provides programs for individuals as well as groups and organizations that serve those emerging from hardship. These programs address challenges some people face such as homelessness, poverty, violence oppression, incarceration and addiction. No matter the hardship one faces, 1Life is able to help them create a ROADMAP to live their BEST LIFE! Executive director of 1Life Fully Lived, Carolyn Collee shares how 1Life has found success helping people on the road to addiction recovery avoid returning to drug and alcohol use.

Individuals can access to the 1Life ROADMAP program by visiting https://1lifefullylived.org/roadmap/