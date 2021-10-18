Helping People Become Parents

Momentous Gift was created to help people who need alternative methods to create their family.

It is hard going through adoption or assisted reproductive technology to have a baby. Their goal is

to lift some of the stress and burden financially so that the intended parents can focus on what

is really important. They provide financial support to people seeking to become parents via alternative methods.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month so we felt it was the perfect time to

launch Momentous Gift. Nicole Bostrom Cogan is the founder of Momentous Gift, Inc. She will talk more about their services.

For the month of October, The Real Estate Center in Pewaukee will match donations up to $10,000 to kickoff Momentous Gift. Go here to donate.