Helping Older Adults in the Community

The Eras Senior Network’s mission is to engage and support older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers in leading meaningful lives. Darryl Anderson, Executive Director and Vanessa Harris, Outreach Manager join us to talk about the organization's mission and efforts to support older adults in the community.

The Eras Senior Network provides essential support such as no-charge transportation to medical appointments and grocery shopping, the delivery of food stock boxes, seasonal yard clean-up, minor home repairs, and friendly phone calls. Their dedicated community volunteers generously provide all these services, allowing our clients to age in the comfort and safety of their homes for as long as possible

The annual Santa Run/Walk is coming up, organized to help support programming as well as the Holiday Giving Program to gift our clients living on a fixed income with self-sufficiency packages. These programs help older adults in the Milwaukee and Waukesha communities and provide volunteer options. If you're interested in donating unwrapped items and funds to purchase gifts they are due by December 11th, 2023. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to:

Waukesha Office:

Eras Senior Network

2607 N Grandview Blvd Suite 150

Waukesha, WI 53188

West Allis Office:

Eras Senior Network

2448 S 102nd Street Suite 275

West Allis, WI 53227

Greendale Office (Northern Entrance of St. Alphonsus Parish, Door B6):

5960 W Loomis Road

Greendale, WI 53129

Please contact Vanessa Harris at (414) 488-6780 or Vanessa.Harris@Eras.org with any questions.

Santa Run 12/2

Race Site: Rotary Building at Frame Park in Waukesha

(1150 Baxter Street, Waukesha, WI 53186)

Registration Opens: 9:30 am

Run/Walk Starts: 10:30 am

After party at Raised Grain: 12:00 - 2:00 pm

(1725 Dolphin Drive, Suite B, Waukesha, WI 53186)

Visit www.eras.org/events/santa-run/ to learn more and sign up!

Volunteering

To learn more call 414-488-6931, email ErasVolunteer@Eras.org or visit www.eras.org/volunteer/call.

