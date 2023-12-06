Helping Minority-Owned Businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin

Old National Bank has created a special program called the Empowerment Small Business Loan Program. Today we welcome back, Tracy Meeks. He is the Community Lending Executive, VP at Old National Bank . He will talk about their specialized services and lending to minority and women owned businesses. Old National Bank addresses the disparity in access to financing credit for minority owned businesses. They recognize there are many barriers to these groups starting and running successful businesses, so they created a program to specifically address the challenges women and minority business owners face. Tracy will share some client success stories.

Old National Bank wants you to reach out if you are looking for an inclusive place to help with their financial life. Call 414-687-7393.