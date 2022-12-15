Helping Local Minority-Owned Businesses

Tracy Meeks, Community Lending Executive, VP of Old National Bank joins us to talk about creating opportunities. They have specialized services and lending for minority and women owned businesses to address the disparity in access to financing credit. Old National has created a special program called the Small Business Access to Capital Program. They recognize there are many barriers to these groups starting and running successful businesses, so they created a program to specifically address the challenges women and minority business owners face.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:28:41-05
