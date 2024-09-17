Helping Kids Who Struggle With Reading, Spelling and Writing

READ Learning is a specialized learning center that recently opened a second location in Germantown, READ works with students ages 6 - young adult who struggle in school due to difficulty with reading, spelling, or writing. READ offers in person and online one on one lessons using research and evidence based approaches for students who are either diagnosed with a learning disability in reading or writing or who show the signs and symptoms of dyslexia or dysgraphia ( which are learning disabilities)

Today Kelly Steinke the Founder of Read joins us to discuss their offerings.

READ offers consultations, dyslexia screenings, one-on-one lessons, training for school districts, and free dyslexia awareness events on a monthly basis. Since opening the first center 10 years ago in Appleton, WI READ has earned an impressive reputation for having the highest quality services.

The first 4 families to register for lessons at the new Germantown location will receive $200 off their first semester when they mention seeing us on the Morning Blend. You can attend a free dyslexia awareness event! We have several in person events this September and early October. We also offer free online awareness events on a monthly basis and registration is completely free. This is part of how we give back to the

community. Registration is required and can be found here: https://readlearningservices.com/register/

Schedule a consultation appointment today!

Call Kelly at 262-226-9284 or visit the website.