Blend Extra: Helping Kids Navigate Back-to-School Stress and Mental Health Challenges

A new school year brings fresh opportunities, but it can also create stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges for children and teens. As families settle into new routines, experts encourage parents to pay attention to changes in mood, sleep habits, behavior, school performance, or social engagement that may signal a child is struggling. In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, licensed psychologist Dr. Alethea Varra of Bend Health discusses how families can have supportive conversations about mental health, recognize the difference between typical school-year stress and more serious concerns, and know when to seek professional help. Bend Health provides personalized mental health care for children, teens, and families through a collaborative team of therapists, coaches, and psychiatric providers focused on helping young people thrive both in and out of the classroom. Learn more at Bend Health.

