Helping Kids and Adults Emotionally Prepare for School

Summer is almost over and it’s time to start preparing our kids to return to school. Helping our children prepare emotionally is going to be critical to their academic success and mental well-being. As parents, this is the most important time to remain emotionally engaged with our children to ensure their mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer is a former U.S marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He is the author of the book, "The Emotional Marine: 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You" Today he discusses tips parents can use to help guide their children through "emotional tornado" many of them experience as new school year begins.