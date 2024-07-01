Helping Dogs Find Their Forever Homes with Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue

Albert's Dog Lounge is a foster-based organization that helps senior and special needs dogs find their forever homes. They have

an amazing team of over 100 experienced friends and colleagues that believe in dog safety, quality of life, commitment, loyalty, love, training, passion, education, and a better life for all senior and special needs dogs. Albert's Dog Lounge is centrally located between Madison and Milwaukee in Whitewater, WI.

This foster-based organization raises funds every month by having events throughout our surrounding communities. Two big events are coming up for Albert's Dog Lounge, including To The Rescue Gala which will take place on August 3, 2024, at The Alpine Resort and The 6th Annual Ride for Seniors which will be held in August of this year starting at the Wagon Wheel Delavan. Joining us today to talk more about Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue is Sandy Corrigan and Sydnet Parrish, who will introduce us to Manny and Diva.

For more information on Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue and their rescue and adoption services please visit their Facebook page or their website at www.albertsdoglounge.org.