Jim Connolly is here. He is the founder & CEO of Industry Leading Results. They help organizations frustrated by hiring mistakes, those with employees resistant to change, companies challenged by poor performance turn things around – using the predictability of human behavior.
Jim will provide specific examples of work place issues and how to solve them. Read more at Insider94.
Helping Companies Turn Things Around
with Predictability of Human Behavior
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:35:05-05
Jim Connolly is here. He is the founder & CEO of Industry Leading Results. They help organizations frustrated by hiring mistakes, those with employees resistant to change, companies challenged by poor performance turn things around – using the predictability of human behavior.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.