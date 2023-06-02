Helping Active Military Reunite With Family

Larry Jackson and Matthew Jackson from The Ben Jackson Foundation are here today to tell viewers how they can help support enlisted service members. The Ben Jackson Foundation raises money for enlisted troop members to visit home through the "Ticket Home" program. Their goal is to play a small role in helping maintain important family connections for the troops. The Ben Jackson Foundation was established in 2018 in memory of Airman First Class Benjamin Jackson. For more information on how to donate, visit The Ben Jackson Foundation online.