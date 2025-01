Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, shared top travel tips on The Morning Blend. Start with a Real ID (dhs.gov/real-id) for domestic flights. Expedite security with TSA PreCheck (tsa.gov/precheck) or CLEAR (clearme.com). For international travel, consider Global Entry (cbp.gov) and the Mobile Passport Control app (cbp.gov).

