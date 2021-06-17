Help Your Child Reach Their Full Potential

Even though the school year is wrapping up for the summer, it’s never too early to start your school search for next year. If you’re looking for a school that will help your child strengthen their leadership skills, St. John’s Northwestern Academies can help your child develop in a secure and nurturing environment. A SJNA parent joins us to discuss the benefits of sending her child to SJNA. Sarah will also discuss the upcoming open houses that can provide more information.

SJNA in Delafield is offering an exclusive scholarship for Morning Blend viewers. A qualified candidate will receive a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year! Also, fall applications are still being accepted. You can reach out to the enrollment team for more information, by calling 262-646-7199 or visiting sjnacademies.org/meet-sjna.