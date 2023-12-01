Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Help Those in Our Community-Home 4 The Holidays

Hunger Task Force, Raymond James & Associates and TMJ4
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:08:41-05

Hunger Task Force and Raymond James and Associates are teaming up to help feed our neighbors during the holidays. TMJ4 is proud to partner with Hunger Task Force.
Today Sherrie Tussler from Hunger Task Force and Gary Sievewright, of Raymond James & Associates join the show to talk about the virtual food drive and the need in our community.
Home 4 the Holidays helps the Hunger Task Force provide families with nutritious, delicious meals.
You don't have to spend a lot to help in a big way. $15 buys a turkey or ham. For $125, you can buy a family an entire meal.

The virtual food drive lasts until the end of December. Donate here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo