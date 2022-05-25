Watch
Help Support Animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Pet Project with Fleet Farm
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 13:00:05-04

Sarah McGuire is with the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their annual 5k walk to support their cause for Pet Project with Fleet Farm. The event will have food vendors, music, exhibitor booths and a beer tent. They'll also have dog games like a lure course, dog splash zone, prize wheel and dog costume contest! You don't want to miss this. It's a great way to show your support for animals while having fun!

The event is Saturday June 18th at Veterans Park at 8am in Milwaukee. The run will begin at 10! Register online HERE.
Bring your pet! Everyone is welcome to participate even if you don't have a pet.

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

Visit FleetFarm.com for more information!

