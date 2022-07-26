Watch Now
Help Stop Summer Hunger

Help Hunger Task Force, TMJ4 and Waterstone Bank
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:23:09-04

Due to supply issues and higher prices, peanut butter has been more challenging to stock for Hunger Task Force and for many of our neighbors in need. TMJ4 and our amazing viewers are here to help!

Today from noon to 7pm, TMJ4 is teaming up with Hunger Task Force to collect as much peanut butter as we can in one day, right here in our front driveway! It's the "Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drop off," part of our Stop Summer Hunger campaign. Shahree Douglas from Hunger Task Force and Tara Lagerman from Waterstone Bank are here to tell us why it's so important to donate and how the pandemic has affected Hunger Task Force. You can hep by bringing peanut butter or donating online!

