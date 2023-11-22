Help Keep these Dogs Warm during the Winter - The Pet Project

Stray Dog Support is a non-profit dedicated to help saving and improving the lives of defenseless and vulnerable street dogs around the world. Helen Summerfield-Brown, President and Founder joins us to talk about the Stray Dog Support mission. The organization focuses on providing resources to those living local to the dogs who are dedicated to helping these animals, typically using their own very limited means.

In addition to working with partner rescues in the United States and Canada to place dogs in care once they are ready, they now facilitate a direct adoptions program. They also fund and coordinate all of the logistics and transportation to get them abroad and into their loving, new homes.

Donate funds to help get blankets, beds and jackets. They cannot ship blankets and beds because the cost of postage is too much so they need funds to purchase from wholesalers within the respective countries. However, Stray Dog Support can ship jackets & dog sweaters so they can accept physical jackets and it would be good to do a Wisconsin theme e.g. Packers, Badgers, Brewers.

DONATE DETAILS: www.straydogsupport.com

PayPal: rescue@straydogsupport.com

Venmo @straydogsupport

JACKETS

Delivered to

1651 High Ground Ct

Kewaskum, WI 53050

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.