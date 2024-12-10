Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Help From a Medium During this Emotional Time of Year

Heavenly Soul and Spirit
Posted

With the holidays fast approaching it is not always the easiest time of year for those who have lost a loved one, Lisa Raine, Evidential Medium and owner of Heavenly Soul & Spirit is here to tell us about how mediums may be able to help.

Heavenly Soul & Spirit offers a variety of services including a psychic and medium reading combination, animal communication, spiritual assessment, and they are starting to do some past life readings.

For a limited time a 30 minute session is only $85, and a 1 hour session is only $150.
For more information and to book a zoom or phone reading visit Heavenly Soul & Spirit or to schedule an in-person reading call 414-803-6958.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo