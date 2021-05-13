Help for Veterans and Their Spouses as They Age in Place!

Home is where the heart is! With SYNERGY HomeCare’s supportive services, Senior veterans and their spouses can stay in their own homes--wherever home may be. Joining us to share an overview of the two main programs is SYNERGY HomeCare Owner Ruth Busalacchi.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 for a free no obligation safety and resource assessment.

There's also a free virtual event to celebrate the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on May 19 at 1 p.m. To register, call Greenfield Recreation Center at 414-329-5370.