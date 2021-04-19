Help for Businesses Impacted by The Pandemic

Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing says small businesses continue to face challenges in the wake of the pandemic. He joins us today to talk more about The Extension of Paycheck Protection Program, The increase in Economic Injury Disaster Loan Amounts, The State of Wisconsin "We're all in grants, " and Specialty grants for live venues and restaurants. There are still many resources to help small business.

Vertz Marketing

262-910-4125

VertzMarketing.com