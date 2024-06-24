Help Fight Summer Hunger For Kids in Our Community

Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee's only Free & Local food bank and provides the food and resources that local children need. Each month, the Hunger Task Force relies on support from the local community to feed nearly 65,000 people in food pantries, homeless shelters and meal sites. Nearly one in six children experience hunger and during the summer months many children who rely on school meals can no longer receive them, to combat this the Hunger Task Force started the STOP! Summer Hunger fund raising campaign. Waterstone Bank is the community partner once again. As part of this great campaign, healthy food is purchased for hunger children which is available at their network of food pantries and meal sites.

Summer is the peak time of childhood hunger and all donations to STOP! Summer Hunger go directly towards helping out struggling families to provide their children with nutritious summer meals. Joining us today to talk more about the Hunger Task Force and their STOP! Summer Hunger campaign is the CEO of Hunger Task Force; Matt King, and the Vice President of Marketing at WaterStone Bank, Tara Lagerman.

For more information on the Hunger Task Force or to learn more about Summer Hunger and how to make a difference please visit their website at www.hungertaskforce.org or give them a call at 414-777-0483.