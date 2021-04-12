Help Contribute to Housing for our Area Veterans

Did you know that Milwaukee has 200-300 homeless veterans?

Veterans Outreach Of Wisconsin is Building a tiny home village for homeless veterans in Milwaukee. They are in need of donations to make this happen. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin operates tiny home villages for homeless veterans. They have one in Racine.They are approved to build another in Milwaukee. Our program takes homeless veterans off of the street and “graduates” them to being able to live on their own in permanent housing. Area service providers are partnered with VOW and come on site to deliver services such as counseling, financial education, and job training to get them to their goal.

Today, Ramon Candelaria the Associate Executive Director and Patrick Gradus, the DEvelopment Director join us to tell us more about how they tiny homes help Vets.