Help Children by Getting Involved in the Community

An organization that provides assistance to children with and without disabilities; by offering early education, health and wellness services, and also family programs, kids under the care of Penfield Children's Center are guarrenteed to not only have fun but also guided to becoming the best version of themselves. Today on the show we have Polina Makievsky and Ronny Thompson to talk about all the ways their company is making a difference in children's lives. A staff consisting of speech pathologists, physical and occupational therapists, special education teachers, nurses, and many more, aim to help those who need a little more assistance. Now, you and the rest of the community are able to get involved and help out this awesome team but bringing the kids more joy.

September 27th, at Estabrook Beer Garden, the center will be hosting their 1st annual Penfield Croquet Match. Food and drinks provided, come and support the neighborhood in this fun event. Otherwise, there are always opportunities available to volunteer to read to the kids with the Take A Look, Read A Book program.

Visit www.penfieldchildren.org or email them at marketing@penfieldchildren.org for more information on how to get involved.